New playground for Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park near Grand Junction High School got a little makeover; the caution tape was removed around a new playground.

The fifteen-year-old playground was demolished last year and on Tuesday, crews finished construction of the new one. Neighbors around the park worked with the city to make it happen; adding a rock wall, a climbing rope, and new slides and swing sets.

"There were several slides, we had to board them up because they were broken, they had cracks in them and were becoming unsafe. The swings, they were very worn out and needed replacing. Even the framework was bent, someone had hit the swings. So we said 'yeah, it's time, let's get this out of here,'” says Ron Felt, Parks Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Grand Junction.

The City of Grand Junction is having an official ribbon cutting for the playground on March 24th.