Colorado Democrats preview public health insurance option

Colorado Democratic lawmakers are introducing a highly anticipated bill to create a state public health insurance option.

It's designed to drive down prices by making the insurance market more competitive and setting prices charged by hospitals in the individual insurance market.

The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Kerry Donovan and Reps. Dylan Roberts and Chris Kennedy. It calls for an option that’s offered by private insurers under state supervision.

Initially, it would affect roughly 300,000 Coloradans on the individual market. In 2019, Washington became the only U.S. state to adopt a public option. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has called that program a step toward universal health care.

