Stepmom returned to Colorado to face charges in boy's death

A woman suspected of killing her missing stepson has returned to Colorado to face charges after being arrested in South Carolina.

Letecia Stauch was booked into jail in Colorado Springs on Thursday after authorities brought her back from Myrtle Beach. She was arrested there on Monday on a warrant for charges including first-degree murder of a child in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

The boy remains missing. The document laying out the reasons for Letecia Stauch’s arrest has been sealed and investigators and prosecutors have declined to discuss details.

It's not known if she has a lawyer representing her yet.

3/5/2020 10:50:58 AM (GMT -7:00)