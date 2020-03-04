Health care, climate top issues in Colorado

Voters in Colorado’s Democratic primary ranked health care and climate change as the most important issues facing the country, well above the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Colorado.

VoteCast also found more voters in Colorado’s Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

The primary election was won by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

