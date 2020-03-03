Super Tuesday in Colorado

March 3 marks Super Tuesday, the most prized day of the Primary Election season. Five Democrats remain in the race for President, but polls are showing the race is shaping up to be between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

However, Michael Bloomberg has poured in massive amounts of funding in Super Tuesday states, so be sure to keep an eye out for the former New York City Mayor.

Early results in Colorado will start trickling out around 7:00 tonight. Polls from across the country show Sanders to come out on top in Colorado.

There are 67 delegates up for grab in Colorado and more than 1,300 delegates up for grab in all 14 states combined.

The nation's eyes will be on California and Texas tonight, which are the two states that award the most delegates. There are 415 delegates at stake in California, and 228 in Texas. If Bernie captures a vast majority of delegates from California, he will look like the clear front runner in the race.

Tune in tonight at 10:00 on ABC for all the latest results on the Colorado Primary results.

