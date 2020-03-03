7 arrested in Mesa County in joint operation

On Monday, a one-day operation that included several local and federal agencies led to 7 fugitives being arrested here in Mesa County.

The involved agencies included the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshals Office, ATF, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Parole.

Six of the fugitives resided in Grand Junction, and the other lived in Clifton.

The following includes the names of the fugitives and the charges they are facing:

Joshua Dalley, 29, of Grand Junction was arrested on an active felony warrant from Parole.

Michelle Smith, 23, of Grand Junction, was arrested on four active felony warrants and the following additional charges:

• Possession of more than 4 Grams Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

• Possession of less than 4 Grams Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Aquiningoc, 32 of Clifton was arrested on an active felony warrant from Parole and the following additional charges:

• Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender

• Possession of less than 4 grams Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Drove motor vehicle when license under restraint

Fredrick Cunningham, 47, of Grand Junction was arrested on an active felony warrant from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the following additional charges:

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of less than 4 grams Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

• Drove motor vehicle while revoked as habitual offender

Jesse Tinsman, 30, of Grand Junction was arrested for an active warrant of 2 counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Larry Nave, 53, of Grand Junction was arrested for 2 active warrants: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and a Parole Violation.

Kimberly Selan, 43, of Grand Junction was arrested on an active felony warrant from Parole and the following additional charges:

• Possession of more than 4 grams Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

• Possession of Schedule III/IVIV Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia