Sentencing for Satan’s Disciples leader

Nearly two centuries-- that's the punishment for the leader of the local chapter of the Satan’s Disciples gang. Christopher Wilson sentenced in a Mesa County courtroom this morning.

In 2017, the District Attorney's office indicted Wilson, a man they call head of Satan's Disciples, responsible for a string of crimes that year. Convicted of aggravated robbery, arson, and racketeering among other crimes, prosecutors had to provide proof of the habitual criminal counts and the judge found that they did just that. Wilson received a sentence of 194 years.

We talked to those who support Wilson and one family member who says Wilson ordered the hit on her stepson.

"He does have a past…but I have a past and I've worked very hard to make something of myself. I think Chris was doing the same thing,” says a friend of Wilson’s who wished to be kept anonymous.

"I'm glad that he can no longer hurt this community and hurt families like ours and I think the sentencing was appropriate,” says Amy Fettig, stepmother of Caleb Fettig who was murdered in 2016 by a member of Satan’s Disciples.

Wilson's lawyers said that Wilson did not receive a speedy trial and that they would be appealing.