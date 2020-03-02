Authorities to make announcement on missing Colorado boy

Authorities plan to announce a “major development” on Monday in the case of a Colorado boy missing for over a month.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was scheduled to make the announcement concerning 11-year-old Gannon Stauch at a press conference at noon in Colorado Springs.

The boy was reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who said he left left to go to a friend's house in the afternoon.

Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But three days later the sheriff's office announced that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/2/2020 10:18:35 AM (GMT -7:00)

