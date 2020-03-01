700 volunteers from Victory Life Church serve around town

700 hundred volunteers flooded out of Victory Life Church in Fruita this morning to serve the community.

After a short service this morning, volunteers scattered to six different locations. They beautified Homeward Bound, The Joseph Center, The House, Fruita Monument High school and Fruita’s middle school. A large group went over to the Red Cliffs neighborhood in Fruita to help the residents with a massive spring cleanup and even a few construction projects.

“We just felt like God said, ‘hey we want you to help your community.’ So we just feel like we’re not really the church unless we’re going out into the community and helping. We love to be in our building, we love to worship, but we also just want to be in the community helping people,” says lead pastor for Victory Life Church Josh Cook.

At the end of the day, Victory Life Church threw a block party for the hundred homes in Red Cliffs neighborhood, complete with barbeque and bounce houses.

Volunteers that weren’t out in the community were back at the church, assembling care packages for different organizations.

