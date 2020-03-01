March weather outlook

The National Weather Service says we’re likely going to see a warmer, dryer March.

While snowpack levels were at over a hundred percent of normal earlier this winter, they’re now around 70% on the Grand Mesa as we begin to warm up. The northwest part of the state is sitting at over a hundred percent currently and the southern part is the driest. You might remember last March as a record-setting month for avalanches but meteorologists say we shouldn’t be seeing that this year.

“It was a heavy wet snow on the snowpack that was already existing caused the active avalanche cycle because of the heavy wet snow on top of the already established snowpack with some weak layers in there as well. As far as this year goes, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see that similar pattern,” says Meteorologist Matthew Aleksa.

Generally, they say we can expect to still see some snow accumulation in the mountains but down in the valley, it’ll be warmer and dryer.