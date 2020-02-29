Jurassic Empire comes to Mesa Mall

Even though dinosaurs have been dead for a long time, the creatures looked very much alive at Mesa Mall today.

Jurassic Empire filled the space where Herberger’s used to be with over 50 life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. There was something for everyone with 9D virtual reality rides, a bounce house, and a fossil dig where budding paleontologists can dig up ancient bones.

“Kids learn about dinosaurs, hear about dinosaurs, but never get to see dinosaurs… I was one of those kids. Each sign will be in front of (each dinosaur) for what the dinosaur was and its identification, if it was a herbivore, carnivore, where it was found and what type of dinosaur it is,” says David Eldika, General manager Jurassic Empire.

Buy tickets at the venue or online at www.JurassicEmpire.com General Admission: Adults & Teens ages 13 and up: $24.99/person, Children 2 - 12: $29.99/child Days & Hours: Saturday 10am – 9pm, Sunday 10am – 7pm Military discounts are $3 off with military ID and can only be applied when you buy in person.