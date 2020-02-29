Palisade hosts candidates forum

The Town of Palisade hosted a forum at the Palisade Community Center to talk with candidates running to fill three open trustee positions and vying for the title of mayor.

This morning began with the eight trustee candidates and the two mayoral candidates sharing a little bit about themselves and why they feel they’re a good fit.

The candidates then were asked questions by the audience. Candidates discussed another pot shop coming to town, their stance on moving towards green energy, whether or not to replace some of the town’s old infrastructure, and congested parking. We asked both mayoral candidates what they want folks to know about them.

“I think that what I want to try to do for our town and for our community is very much in step with what the community wants,” says Greg Mikolai.

I believe in accountability, I believe that people should know, when they’re dealing with you, what it is that they can expect,” says Dave Edwards.

The mayoral and trustee candidates will be on the ballot for the April 7 elections.

Mikolai cites his school board experience and his position as a Palisade Trustee for the past two years as helpful experience

Edwards also served as a Palisade Trustee for eight years and is a retired Chief Financial Officer and Managing Auditor, a background he thinks will come in handy as mayor.

