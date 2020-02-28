Rifle mom’s charge upgraded to murder in death of daughter

Prosecutors have officially charged a Rifle woman with the murder of her own daughter.

Earlier this month, we told you about the five-year-old Rifle girl who died of an accidental drug overdose. Stephanie Alvarado was initially charged with child abuse resulting in death in connection to her daughter Sophia’s death.

She was arrested in late January in Garfield County. Two other family members were also charged but the mother is the only one whose charge has been upgraded to murder.

Sophia Larson was only five years old when investigators say she died of a heart attack from drinking bong water that had meth in it. The affidavit says Sophia woke up thirsty from a nap and took a drink of bong water out of a plastic bottle. The mother was allegedly using the drug with her two cousins.

Police say the trio waited more than three hours to call for help and instead tried to exorcise demons from Sophia.

Alvarado is now being held on a million dollar bond.