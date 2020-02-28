Molina, CO pastor says couple quarantined in Tokyo for COVID-19

A local perspective on a national story: a local couple experiencing the pandemic strain of the COVID-19 firsthand.

The Diamond Princess Cruise ship was struck by an outbreak of COVID-19 while touring Asian ports. A husband and wife from Molina, Colorado were aboard Diamond Princess. KJCT News 8 talked with their pastor who has been in contact with the two during their nightmare overseas.

Dan and Carole Fisher were quarantined aboard the ship, but these precautions didn't help Dan who contracted COVID-19. He was evacuated from the ship and was taken to a hospital in the suburbs of Tokyo. Dan was given 48 hours to live around the 18th or 19th of February.

“Dan progressively got worse, even when he got off the ship. Every message that we got was, ‘his numbers are looking bad, his breathing is labored, it's like he's running and can't get any air,’” says

Kyle Van Arsdol, Pastor of Molina Baptist Church.

Carole tested positive for COVID-19 once but has tested negative several times since and is looking at being discharged from the Tokyo hospital within the next two weeks.

Dan is now stable; in fact, he's headed towards recovery, but the road ahead of the Fishers is a long one. Their pastor hopes the Fishers will be back by Easter.