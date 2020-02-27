Montrose PD eyes body cams

The Montrose Police Department is asking for new body cams and it's up to City Council to decide on Tuesday night.

Montrose PD says it's the right time for the department to pursue body cams given some of the recent advancements in technology. The feed recorded by these cameras can be viewed remotely and shot detection allows the cameras to record automatically as soon as shots are fired; all of this to keep officers safe and accountable.

"Often times we don't always deal with the best situations because we're police officers but this is a great way to accurately capture what's happening in those incidents,” says Chief of Police Blaine Hall.

These body cameras would store footage on a cloud-based system which would make it easier for both the District Attorney's and the Public Defender's office to access.

