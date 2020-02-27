Dumped dogs rescued

A happy ending to a story we brought you a few weeks ago: all three of the dumped dogs in Montrose have been rescued.

The last dog that was left at the base of the Uncompahgre Plateau was captured two days ago and is now safe and sound at the Montrose Animal Shelter. Mickey, the German shepherd enticed into containment by several McDonald’s egg McMuffins, has found her forever home. The second dog is up for adoption now, and the third will be up for adoption in the next week or so. Montrose Animal Control says this happy story is really the product of a lot of hard work from the community.

“A drone was involved, we’ve already discussed that a lot of McDonald’s was involved, safe live traps were utilized, it just truly was a great show of our community and how much they all care and what a big heart a lot of individuals have in Montrose,” says Katie Yergensen, Spokesperson for Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

If you find yourself unable to care for an animal, law enforcement wants to remind people that it’s illegal to dump animals. They ask folks to reach out to local shelters instead.

