Montrose County health officials calming fears on COVID-19

Montrose Health officials are reaffirming that there are zero confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Montrose County and throughout the state of Colorado.

In a press release, Montrose County emphasized that not all coronaviruses are the COVID-19 strain which has been making headlines across the globe.

There are seven types of coronaviruses that humans can be infected with according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). View here

Montrose Health Officials want to remind those who are worried about this, the flu, and other respiratory viruses, to wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing, and to avoid contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.