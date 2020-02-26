DEVELOPING: Shelter in place at Central High Grand Mesa Middle School

District 51 says that Central High School, Grand Junction High School, and Grand Mesa Middle School were all in a shelter-in-place. GJHS, however, has returned back to operations as normal.

CHS went into the shelter in place at 1:40 p.m. due to a report of a person carrying a gun nearby the school. Out of an abundance of caution, GJHS and GMMS went into a shelter in place as well.

GJHS returned to regular operations at 2:54 p.m.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says that they are still looking for the individual who was carrying the gun.

Schools will be released on time, and CHS and GMMS will be on a controlled release.

(Cont) Bus riders will be released first, then student drivers. Parents will have to present an ID to pick up students. You will see an increased law enforcement presence at all 3 schools while deputies continue to investigate. no reports of shots fired, no injuries. — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) February 26, 2020

There have been no reports of shots fired, and no injuries have been reported.

