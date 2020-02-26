Person dead after police shooting in northern Colorado

Authorities in northern Colorado say one person is dead after a police officer fired shots while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

They say the shooting happened early Wednesday after a Greeley police officer contacted a suspicious vehicle with two people inside it in a parking lot at an apartment complex.

The team of law enforcement agencies investigating the shooting says the officer saw that one of the people had a gun on his lap. At some point, the officer fired shots but the statement from the team didn't provide any other details.

The person who was shot died after being taken to the hospital.