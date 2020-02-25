Petition for Tina Peters's resignation pops up online

A new petition is circling on the web asking for Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peter's, to resign from her office. This comes after over 570 ballots were found unaccounted for in the 2019 elections.

Peter's has stated that the missing ballots would not have changed anything in the past election, however, some say that doesn't fix the situation.

"Whether it changes the outcome of an election or not, we vote understanding that our vote is going to be counted. It's one of the basics of our representative democracy. This is what we're able to do as a citizen,” says Mesa County resident Yvonne Finch.

Peter's told us that the missing ballots were brought back at 5 p.m., and the box was locked at 7 p.m., but no one collected the ballots from that location.

Mesa County Republicans have said that they are 100 percent confident in Tina Peters, contrastingly, the Mesa County Democrats have asked for her to resign.

When pressed about resignation, Peter's said that her resigning will not fix the problem of human error.

