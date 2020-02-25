Breckenridge first to 300 inches of snow

A ski resort in central Colorado has become the first in the state to surpass 300 inches of snowfall for the season.

The Summit Daily News reported that Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 311 inches of snow for the 2019-2020 season as of Monday after receiving more than a foot of snow throughout the day Sunday.

Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo says it is earlier than usual in the year to surpass the milestone and expects more record-breaking snowfall in March and April.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow will continue in Summit County through Tuesday, with another chance of snow Thursday.