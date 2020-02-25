Moab ranked second in top trending destinations in U.S.

Trip Advisor released it's top 25 trending destinations in the United States, and Moab ranked second on the list, falling behind Key Largo in Florida.

Park City (UT), Colorado Springs, Beaver Creek, and Page (AZ) were all ranked in the top 15.

Interestingly, Tulsa, Oklahoma was ranked 13th in the top 25 emerging destinations in the world. It was the only American city on the list.

The methodology used to determine the lists was an algorithm that "measured year-over-year increase in positive Tripadvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and attractions, and increase in booking interest and searchers across destinations."

Given its success, Moab Area Travel Council Executive Director Elaine Gizler proclaimed, "Environmental stewardship and tourism sustainability will remain our top priority, and we'll continue to educate and encourage travelers to experience Moab like locals and become stewards of the land- ensuring we protect the Moab experience for future generations."