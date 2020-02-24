AARP program does anyone’s taxes for free

A local group is working to give back to the community in a practical way—by doing their taxes.

The folks at AARP Tax-Aide are occupying two Wells Fargo locations to do people's taxes for free. Last year, they helped to complete over 2,000 returns. This year, they're on track to beat that. They draw the line at business taxes, out of state returns, or any other complex tax situations, but a simple return… they can do that.

“You get to meet a lot of people and it’s always fun to interact with people from different walks of life and different experiences that they’ve had and you only get richer with yourself when you have that variety of people to interact with,” Gladys Kelher, District Coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide Program.

If you want to get your taxes done with the help of these volunteers, you'll need to make sure you bring a photo ID, social security card for each person in your returns, health insurance information and last year's return.

AARP will available to help at the Wells Fargo on North Avenue as well as the Wells Fargo on Main Street.

For more information on days and times, call 970-589-3789.

