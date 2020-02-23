Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival in Grand Junction

Folks were doing a little arm chair traveling last night at the Avalon Theatre.

The BANFF Film Festival showcased films picked especially for the Grand Valley; the films including activities such as mountain biking, running, hiking, and skiing from Fruita all the way to Antarctica. Ticket proceeds will benefit organizations like Colorado Canyons Association, the Western Colorado Conservation Corps and the CMU International Program.

“I think it inspires you to go out and do. You know, go out an experience and learn more about not only what we have in the U.S. or North America, but also worldwide. It moves us to think about our place in the world,” says Barb Bowman of the Rotary Club of Grand Junction.

The festival was Saturday and Sunday.

