2 dead after cabin engulfed in flames

On Feb. 22, 2020 around 8 P.M., Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Communications received a 911 call in regards to a fire.

The cabin was fully engulfed in flames, and was only able to be accessed by a snowmobile off of Rio Blanco County Road 14.

According to the sheriff's office two people were most likely caught up in the fire, and were unable to escape.

However, two others were able to escape and seek help.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld pending notification of the family.

This incident is actively being investigated by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Meeker Fire & Rescue, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC).

