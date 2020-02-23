Thousands of Colorado 17-year-olds can vote on Super Tuesday

Thousands of 17-year-olds can vote in Colorado's upcoming presidential primary under a new state law that gives them the right for the first time.

They're eligible to cast primary ballots if they turn 18 before November's general election.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says about 24,000 17-year-olds are eligible to vote in the March 3 primary.

That's a small number of voters in a state with 3.4 million.

University of Denver professor Seth Masket predicts turnout won't be high among the new voters because it's low for young voters overall.

But Denver pollster Floyd Ciruli says that the new voters could help Bernie Sanders.