GJPD patrol car involved in accident

At approximately 4:40 p.m., a Grand Junction Police patrol vehicle was involved in an accident after being struck by a car traveling westbound on Ute Avenue.

Two officers were transported to the hospital. No serious injuries have been reported. The male driver of the passenger vehicle escaped without injury.

The female driver of the patrol vehicle was able to exit the car on her own, however, the male officer in the passenger seat had to be extracted by emergency personnel from the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Traffic is being blocked westbound on Ute at 8th Street, and northbound and southbound from Pitkin to Colorado. Police tell us traffic will be blocked in all directions at the intersection of N. 7th Street and Ute Avenue until further notice.

Traffic blocked WB on Ute at 8th Street, NB and SB from Pitkin to Colorado. Please plan alternate route for your commute this evening. pic.twitter.com/hYDGhJ9uxY — Grand Junction PD (@GrandJunctionPD) February 22, 2020

The GJPD says that the red car was traveling westbound on Ute, and the patrol car was traveling northbound on 7th. The patrol car was broadsided by passenger car, causing the patrol car to flip.

We will continue to update this story.