Clerk and Recorder says human error is the cause of election mistake

A mistake: that's what the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder is saying about nearly 600 ballots discovered in a drop box from last year's election. Now, some are calling for the Clerk and Recorder's resignation.

Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters says the Secretary of State's Office was notified right away and the uncounted ballots wouldn't have changed any election results. Peters told us over the phone today that while an investigation is still ongoing, initial review indicates that, "The ballots were brought back at 5pm and then the box was locked at 7pm and no one collected the ballots."

"Whether it changes the outcome of an election or not, we vote understanding that our vote is going to be counted. It's one of the basics of our representative democracy. This is what we're able to do as a citizen,” says Mesa County resident Yvonne Finch.

Procedure has been changed after this mistake. Peters tells us they'll be putting new procedures in place that will ensure ballot boxes are double checked and that she's made aware when ballots are collected.

Mesa County Republicans support Peters; Mesa County Democrats are calling for her resignation.