CMU’s Confluence Hall hosted the 64th annual Western Colorado Regional Science Fair.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers from all across the Western Slope got together to show off their poster boards today. Projects like studies on human attitude to space science to engineering. The real goal is to foster curiosity and get kids to start asking questions.

“When you see the work and the excitement that’s really where it pays off. These kids are excited to talk about their ideas, what they learned, sometimes its ‘nothing happened like I thought it was going to happen.’ Seeing them that excited about this… that’s pretty rewarding,” says Kevin Hoskin, director of the Western Colorado Regional Science Fair.

Top projects here will go on to compete at the Colorado State science fair at CSU in April.

