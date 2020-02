Grand Junction Police and Fire responded to a call this morning just before 7:00, of a man threatening a clerk with a chainsaw at a local convenience store.

It happened off of 9th Street and Pitkin Ave at the C&F Food Store.

It is unknown at this time if he was attempting to rob the store or not.

The man was arrested and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It it unclear when the injuries occurred.

