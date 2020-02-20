Orchard Mesa Pool safe until 2021

We've been following the uncertain future of the Orchard Mesa Pool and today, good news for those who want the pool to stay open.

The city, the county, and D51 are going to extend the operation of the pool until December of 2021. Because of the BEST grant used to construct the new Orchard Mesa Middle School, D51 says it will have to divest or demolish the pool building. Officials say that these almost two years from now will be essential in making sure "demolish" doesn't happen.

“This will give us about 22 months to continue to explore opportunities, whether that's a public/private partnership, some grant opportunities or some other partners that currently aren't a part of the Orchard Mesa Pool board,” says Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton.

The Save the Pool group said this was progress... they had gathered almost 8,000 signatures to petition for their beloved community fixture and were happy that they had been heard.