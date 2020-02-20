30 people indicted for drug trafficking in Colorado

Federal authorities say 30 people from two different suspected drug rings have been indicted for drug trafficking in Colorado.

The suspects announced Wednesday include a woman accused of being the leader of a Mexican drug ring based in Denver that allegedly sold fentanyl disguised as prescription opioid pills, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado says Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo is among 24 people arrested as part of the investigation.

One person is in state custody in another case, four are believed to be in Mexico and one is at large in the United States.

