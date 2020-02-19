Suspect in carjacking incident has been identified

UPDATE: Suspect in carjacking incident that took place on Feb. 18, 2020, has been identified.

The suspect name is Justin Bopp, 33, of Grand Junction.

He was medically cleared and released from the hospital later on the evening of Jan. 18.

He is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He is facing the following charges:

• Robbery (Class 3 Felony)

• Crimes Against at Risk Person – Robbery (Class 3 Felony)

• Second Degree Assault with Injury – Intent to Cause Bodily Injury (Class 4 Felony)

• First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Uses Vehicle in Commission of a Crime (Class 4 Felony)

• Theft $750-2,000 (M1)

• Theft Less than $50

• Reckless Endangerment (M3)

As for the female witness that was with the suspect, she is in fact a victim.

The case is still under investigation.

Previous Story: We were told from our crew on scene, there was a rollover crash on I-70 at the Beaver Tail Tunnel.

A good Samaritan stopped to help the vehicle that had crashed, and had his vehicle stolen from the person that had wrecked his car.

When the man stopped to help the couple, the male driver assaulted him and stole his car.

The female however did not get into the car, and has still not been found.

Shortly after, Grand Junction Police were alerted to the scene of a two vehicle crash off 30 Road and Patterson, involving a stolen car.

The male crashed the vehicle around 5:00 A.M.

He was then arrested and taken to hospital.

Deputies would like to speak with the female as a possible witness to this incident. If you have information about her whereabouts please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

This is an on-going investigation.

We will update you one once we get more information.

