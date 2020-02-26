39th annual Mesa County Safety Fair at Mesa Mall

Kids gathered at the Mesa Mall to learn about different safety topics.

The 39th annual Mesa County Safety Fair brought over 33 groups together to talk safety.

Different agencies from Mesa County Sheriff's and Grand Junction PD, to BLM and Grand Junction Fire were there.

Kids learned about safety through different activities like CPR and how someone is buckled into a gurney.

"Start them early and get that safety awareness in their head at a young age and we hope that will progress throughout their lifetime." Says Matt Johnson, President of Mesa County Safety Council.

The Mesa County Safety Council's mission is to promote safety at home, work and play for children.