2020 downtown restaurant week

Friday kicked off the third annual downtown restaurant week.

If you are looking to participate you can pick up a Restaurant Week Passport at any of the participating places, certain retail shops or the downtown GJ office at 437 Colorado. When you head to a restaurant, have staff stamp your passport. Once the week is over, turn in your passport to the downtown GJ building by March 17th. You are then entered for a chance to win big prizes.

"It's just a beautiful area and with the weather finally turning, it's a great time to come downtown," says owner of participating restaurant, The Feisty Pint, Tim Babbitt.

You have until March 15 to get all of your stamps collected. The full list of participating restaurants are:

Be sweet cafe, Cafe Sol, Dream Cafe, Enstrom, Java Junction, Main Street Bagels, Main Street Cafe, Bin 707, Blue Moon Bar & Grille, The Goat and Clover Tavern, Junct'n Square deep dish pizza, Tapas, Pablo's Pizza, Taco Party, Rockslide Brewery, The Feisty Pint, Bistro Italiano, Le Rouge and The Winery.