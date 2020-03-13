2020 census invitations go out

Colorado mailboxes are now receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. The census gets sent out every ten years to see what the population looks like. It's a short questionnaire that asks who lives in your household. Responding isn't mandatory, but the city says it's very important.

"The information that comes in is actually used by the federal government to distribute and allocate billions of dollars across the country for things such as health care, hospitals, roads, transportation improvements, fire districts and schools among other things, so having important demographic and population counts is really important to this community among others," says Community Development Director, Tamra Allen.

Most invitations will arrive in the mail before April 1. They will include instructions for responding online or by phone.