2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception.

Amid calls for social distancing to stop the pandemic’s spread, Democrats Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as well as Republican President Donald Trump, have had little choice but to call off large-scale public events in favor of politicking online and over the airwaves.

With control of the White House at stake, candidates have been forced to ditch well-honed strategies in favor of untested tactics.

Tools of the digital world, such as tele-town halls, virtual fundraisers and livestreamed speeches, are replacing the traditional campaign events.

The abrupt shift has infused the contest with an added degree of uncertainty.

