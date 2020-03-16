160 confirmed cases in Colorado, 1 death from COVID-19 in state

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released there were 29 additional positive COVID-19 cases that were confirmed on Monday, bringing the states' total to 160.

To date, one person in Colorado has died of the virus- a woman in her 80's from El Paso County.

All presumptive positive cases are now considered positive as the CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing.

To view a map of the virus outbreak, click here

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The CDC also recommends that public gatherings or events with more than 50 people be cancelled or postponed.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.