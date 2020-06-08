11-year old sews over 2,400 masks

Some of you may know little 11- year old Adrianna Romero or Anna to many in the valley. Anna has death with hardships such as a death in the family and her brother's car accident. To cope, Anna began to sew. When COVID-19 hit, she made and donated more than 2,400 masks since April 2.

Monday, June 8 was her birthday and the community came together, along with the Clifton Fire Department, to throw her a birthday parade.

Anna is sick with a kidney infection, which made the parade all the more special for her.

“That little girl, even though she’s in pain and crying, she still wants to get up every day and make masks for people. I own my own business and I still want to be her when I grow up. The passion the drive and the care she has for everybody in the world,” says brother Jacob Sebesta.

If you would like to donate and help Anna with supplies, please visit Mom and Anna Stitch-Craft on Facebook or call 970-424-8797.

www.facebook.com/groups/152743818891934/