100 ventilators delivered to Colorado hospitals

Updated: Mon 7:11 AM, Apr 20, 2020

MESA COUNTY,Colo.(KJCT)-- At the top of the list during this health crisis are ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

100 ventilators were distributed to Colorado hospitals. They were allocated for our state from the strategic national stockpile.

Initial distribution of ventilators and the amount delivered includes:

• Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators
• University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
• St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
• Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators
• St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): 5 ventilators
• Mercy Medical Center (Durango): 5 ventilators
• San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): 5 ventilators
• Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators
• Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): 5 ventilators
• North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): 5 ventilators
• U.C. Health (Greely): 5 ventilators

At the end of the pandemic the ventilators will be returned to the state of Colorado and eventually returned to the strategic national stockpile.

 
