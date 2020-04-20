100 ventilators delivered to Colorado hospitals

At the top of the list during this health crisis are ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

100 ventilators were distributed to Colorado hospitals. They were allocated for our state from the strategic national stockpile.

Initial distribution of ventilators and the amount delivered includes:

• Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators

• University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

• St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

• Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators

• St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): 5 ventilators

• Mercy Medical Center (Durango): 5 ventilators

• San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): 5 ventilators

• Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators

• Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): 5 ventilators

• North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): 5 ventilators

• U.C. Health (Greely): 5 ventilators

At the end of the pandemic the ventilators will be returned to the state of Colorado and eventually returned to the strategic national stockpile.

