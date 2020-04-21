VA officals host COVID-19 call for Colorado veterans

Colorado veterans can take part in a toll free telephone call today at 3 p.m. hosted by Dr. Paul Lawrence who is undersecretary for Veteran benefits at the department of Veteran affairs.

Veterans can ask any questions they may have regarding their benefits.

Lawrence says he is going to inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide. He will also talk about changes in operations because of COVID-19.

Veterans can also ask any questions they may have regarding their benefits. Any Colorado veteran wishing to take part can call 844-227-7557.

