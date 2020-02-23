Nevada court sending inmate to Colorado in 4 hammer killings

Nevada's Supreme Court has ordered a prison inmate transferred to Colorado to face charges of killing four people with a hammer more than 30 years ago.

Alexander Christopher Ewing is wanted in Colorado on murder charges in the deaths a woman and three members of a family in suburban Denver in 1984.

He's has been in prison in Carson City since 1985 on a 40-year sentence for trying to kill a Nevada couple using an ax handle.

Ewing’s attorney has been fighting to block his transfer for more than a year, saying it could expose him to the death penalty in Colorado.

