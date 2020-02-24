Colo. state trooper will not face criminal charges in regard to a fatal shooting

A Colorado state trooper will not face criminal charges following an investigation into the fatal shooting of a Nevada man following a December traffic stop.

Vail Daily reports an official inquiry led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the shooting of 58-year-old Alvern Walker of Las Vegas was justified.

Walker was a passenger in a U-Haul truck that was pulled over and stopped in a Walgreens parking lot.

After Walker began waving a gun he was shot with by officers with beanbags rounds and a Taser. The trooper heard the rounds and shot Walker.