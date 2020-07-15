Western Slope Auto (Western Slope Auto)

Address: 2264 Highway 6 & 50 Grand Junction, CO

Phone Number (Call or Text): (970) 243-0843

Website: (970) 243-0843

Shop Ford Toyota Lincoln

About Us

We have been a family owned dealership since 1912. There can be no doubt that we have nearly unparalleled experience in our field. We have been around almost as long as our brands have, but we believe in building for the future. Our facility is state-of-the-art and ready to provide you with everything that you need from a car dealership. Most importantly though, our staff will be there for you, and they will make sure that you have a worry-free and casual environment in which to shop for the vehicle that you need. Creating a friendly atmosphere where long-term relationships can be built has been key to the way we do business for over 100 years. When you come to Western Slope Auto you have a friend who is ready to get to work for you.

Why choose Western Slope Auto?

Western Slope Auto has been serving the fine state of Colorado with amazing vehicles for over 100 years. That is no small feat, and we are not looking to slow down any time soon. We want to bring you the quality Ford, Lincoln, and Toyota products that you need

We love providing our customers with high quality solutions to their every day transportation problems. Our staff is always kind, courteous, and understanding, and they will always fight for their customers. We are a family owned business, and that means something to us. When you are in need of a vehicle, then we are eager to provide you with one. Stop by and see us in Grand Junction and we will find the perfect new vehicle for you. We have cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, and any other vehicle shape that you can imagine.

If you are more interested in something that has some miles on it, then take a look at our huge selection of used vehicles that will never disappoint. Not only are these used vehicles quality, but each of them is a vehicle that you can feel proud to drive. If you are in Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Montrose, Delta, or any other area in Colorado or even Utah, then you need to come and see Western Slope Auto. We have customers come from over 300 miles away just to see the products that we have on offer. If you are looking for a place to get yourself and your vehicle quality care service, then come by and see us. We can handle anything that may be wrong with your vehicle, and we will set things right again.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your Hours of Operation?

Our hours of operations for our Sales Department & Service Department are listed below.

SALES:

Days of Week SALES Hours Open Monday - Friday (SALES) 8:30a - 5:30p Saturday (SALES) 8:30a - 5:00p Sunday (SALES) Closed

SERVICE

Days of Week SERVICE Hours Open Monday - Friday (SERVICE) 7:30a - 5:30p Saturday (SERVICE) 8:00a - 5:00p Sunday (SERVICE) Closed

Do you offer financing options?

Yes, we have financing options available! Follow the link below to learn more and get started!

Learn More About Financing Financing Options

What is the “Price Match Promise” ?

The staff at Western Slope Auto understands that everyone wants the best deal whenever it’s time to obtain a new vehicle. That is why we are proud to offer our Price Match Promise! Our hard-working team is here to ensure you get a fantastic deal, all while delivering top-notch customer service and giving you all the facts you need on the vehicles in our inventory. You can rely on our staff to really make the difference! Not only will we match the vehicle sale price of any competitor, but we also will honor any auto-buying pricing that is available at Sam’s Club, Costco, TrueCar, USAA, AARP, and others without any required membership! How? You just need to show us the price you found on a comparable Ford, Lincoln, or Toyota model that you are interested in and we will immediately match it. Yes, it is as easy as that! Don’t delay, stop by Western Slope Auto, and experience our Price Match Promise for yourself today!