Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View

Address: 601 Horizon Place Grand Junction, CO

Phone Number: (970) 241-0772

Website: https://solsticeseniorlivingmesaview.com/

ABOUT US

Discover high desert vistas and a tranquil, rural setting at Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View, a Grand Junction senior living community. Our community is nestled in Colorado’s well-known wine country, where our residents enjoy easy access to adventure, entertainment and the beautiful outdoors. Family members and caregivers find comfort in the availability of on-site personal care professionals and our proximity to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Need some extra care? We partner with home-duty, personal care professionals and home-care agencies to offer assistance with activities of daily living, like medication reminders, shower assist and more. You can stay in our community even if your care needs change.

If you or a loved one is looking for an independent living community that supports residents in living a vibrant life on their own terms, we’d love to meet you.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How is Solstice Senior Living handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

We are taking precautions to keep our residents safe and healthy.

Keep track of the latest updates

What services does Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View offer?

Every resident at Solstice at Mesa View has different needs that fit their lifestyle. Our priority is to accommodate your individual needs.

What are the benefits of Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View?

Solstice at Mesa View amenities are designed to let you focus on quality time with family, guests and neighbors in surroundings that feel like home from day one.

Living Spaces:

Spacious Apartments

Kitchenettes

Cable TV

Weekly Housekeeping

Scheduled Local Transportation

Personalized Home Health Care

Pet-friendly

Community Spaces:

Beauty Salon

Fitness Center

Media Rooms

Library

Game & Activity Rooms

Landscaped Garden

Private Dining Room

Restaurant Style Dining

Worship Center

Learn more about our living spaces, community spaces

Can I see pictures of the living and community spaces?

Absolutely! Access our photo gallery

Can I schedule a tour of the facility?

Thank you for your interest in touring our community. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and associates. We are not offering on-site community tours at this time. However, we have other options if you are interested in learning more about our community. We can set up a phone call, or video conference or we can meet you off-site to discuss your current situation. We would also be happy to take you through a virtual tour.