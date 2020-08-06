Soft Touch Logo (Soft Touch)

Welcome to Soft Touch Dentistry of Montrose, Colorado!

Address: 154 Colorado Ave Ste 201 Montrose, CO 81401

Phone Number: 970-239-3351

Website: https://www.softtouchdentistryco.com/

ABOUT US

We are dedicated to providing the Montrose area with the highest quality of dental services for all your oral health needs. We understand that visiting the dentist can be stressful, so we have designed our facility and procedures with your comfort and ease in mind. Regardless of your reason for visiting, you can rest assured that everyone at Soft Touch Dentistry, from our front office staff to our hygienists and dentists, will make sure that your dental treatment is as effective, affordable, and pleasant as possible.

Our Philosophy at Soft Touch Dentistry

We firmly believe that your oral health directly affects your overall health and we are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and the most up to date training to provide your dental care. If you have questions about the dental treatment that is right for you, our staff would be happy to provide you with the information you need. Call Soft Touch Dentistry today at 970-239-3351 and learn more about how you can get the smile you've always wanted.

Our Team

Your smile is in good hands! The dentists, hygienists, and technicians here at Soft Touch Dentistry have the education and experience to meet all your oral health needs. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest quality of dental care through on-going training and continuing education in the latest techniques and equipment.

Our Atmosphere

At Soft Touch Dentistry, we designed our office with our patients in mind. By combining a calm atmosphere with the latest technology, we have created a place where patients in Montrose, Colorado receive the level of dental care they need and deserve. The moment you walk in our front door, our team will make you feel comfortable, secure and well cared for. We understand that many people feel anxious about visiting the dentist, but you can be assured that your comfort is our top priority.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What Services does Soft Touch offer?

Soft Touch offers Orthodontic, Restorative, Dental Hygiene services and more! Below is a list of some of our most popular services:

Crowns

Dental Implants

Dental Imaging (X-Rays)

Invisalign

Teeth Whitening

Oral Health (Cleaning, Comprehensive Exams, Cancer Screening)

Emergency Dental Care

What should I know about the dentist?

Dr. Joe Stucky grew up in the wheat country of Reno County, Kansas, the second of 4 children, and the son of a farmer/dentist and a homemaker. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1976.

Following a few stints as traveler/wanderer, factory worker, bus driver, window washer, handyman, etc., Dr. Stucky received his nursing degree from Hesston College in 1983. He then moved to Missoula, MT, and worked as an RN, thereby meeting his bride, Tamara, on the night shift at St. Patrick Hospital.

In 1987, the newlyweds moved to Lincoln, NE, where Dr. Stucky attended the University Of Nebraska College Of Dentistry, graduating with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1991. During those years in Lincoln, the couple had the first two of their children, Ian and Erik.

Following his graduation, the young family moved to northern Idaho, where Dr. Stucky was a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service, serving the Nez Perce Indian community as their tribal dentist. During that time, the family added its final two members, Emily and Eben.

In 1995, Dr. Stucky separated from the commissioned corps, and the family moved to Montrose, CO, where he established his current private practice of Joe C. Stucky, DDS (d.b.a. Soft Touch Dental Care). Dr. Stucky enjoys many outdoor activities offered by rural western Colorado, and is an enthusiast for his family, great music and great poetry.

How can I schedule an appointment?

You can call our office at 970-239-3351 or visit our website to schedule an appointment online:

Schedule an Appointment Online Visit Our Website

What are the payment options?

At Soft Touch Dentistry in Montrose, Colorado, we offer various payment methods to give you options that work best for you. We accept cash, personal checks and debit or credit cards. WE also work with Care Dredit, some Insurance Plans, and some Dental Savings Plans. Visit our website below to learn more about payment options, and how we can help you get the care you need.