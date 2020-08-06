Mor Storage Logo (Mor Storage Website)

OUR STORY

Mor Storage Sales is a locally owned family company that has proudly served Western Colorado and Eastern Utah for over 20 years. In those 20 years, we have evolved into the largest storage building company between Denver and Salt Lake City.

Mor Storage began in Grand Junction Colorado, in 1995, as a one-man operation. Larry Mallett started the company in his own backyard to generate income for his retirement. The business concept began as Larry built a garage to accommodate items he had collected throughout the years. Once he had emptied the contents of his two storage buildings into the garage, Larry decided to advertise the two buildings for sale. It took only one day to sell both buildings, marking the beginning of what we are today.

For the next couple of years, Larry would employ one to two men at a time to build storage buildings in his backyard. The finished buildings would be placed around town with “For Sale” signs and Larry’s cell phone number on them. As the concept began to catch on, Larry came to realize that he needed more space, as well as more help. He leased a commercial building on 32 Road in Mesa County, and moved his four employees to the new facility. This new facility was outgrown in three short years as Larry’s full-time staff grew to 15 members.

The next location found Larry and his company on North Ave. in Grand Junction. This location offered better public visibility, a larger manufacturing facility and, of course, a greater demand for his product. Now with over twenty employees and a confident vision of the future, Larry once again decided to look for a new location.

Currently, Mor Storage operates out of a 40,000 square foot building at 3010 I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction, Colorado, and provides a broad assortment of storage options, both pre-fab and site built.

In addition to the portable storage buildings that caught the public attention years ago, Mor Storage now offers Carports & RV Ports, Pole Barns & Loafing Sheds, Garages, Home Additions, Log Cabins, and so much more!

We welcome you to bring in your ideas and allow Mor Storage to build the building that will best suit your needs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What can Mor Storage build?

With our knowledgeable and experienced sales and management staff, we can design and build almost anything you need from small portable storage buildings to very complex residential, light industrial and commercial projects. Visit our website through the link below to learn more about what Mor Storage can build for you:

How much will my project cost?

Mor Storage offers FREE estimates. One of our professional sales persons will come to your location and provide you with an estimate. There’s no initial cost or obligation. Call us at (970) 254-0460 to get your FREE estimate.

Can I watch your commercials?

Of course! You can see our videos by going to our website through the link below. As our commercials say, “you asked for it, we did it!” This saying has been our motto to our customers over the years, which has developed Mor Storage from a small shed company into a full general contracting company. Our family has grown up before your eyes.