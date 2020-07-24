Miracle Method Logo (Miracle Method Website)

Welcome to Miracle Method of Grand Junction in Grand Junction, CO

Serving Aspen, Vail, Glenwood Springs, Summit County, Grand Junction

Phone Number: (970) 316-4704

Website: https://www.miraclemethod.com/western-colorado

ABOUT US

Replacing tired old countertops is expensive and time-consuming. Surface refinishing offers an affordable alternative to replacing old countertops, bathtubs, vanities, sinks, and floors by repairing and restoring them to like-new conditions. Miracle Method of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, CO, offers over 30 color choices, so you can choose a finish that fits your personal style.

Refinished surfaces are durable and easy to keep clean. Our well-trained technicians can complete most jobs within two days, saving you time and money. We keep our pricing affordable and won't surprise you with hidden charges after your job is done. Surface refinishing costs 75% less than a replacement, which adds up to money left in your pocket. Our services include:

Bathtub refinishing

Countertop refinishing

Ceramic tile refinishing

Shower refinishing

Floor refinishing

Bathroom safety

Surface and fiberglass repair

Surface refinishing from Miracle Method of Western Colorado is a bath and kitchen remodeling alternative that produces beautiful results without charging a fortune. Visit our showroom located in Grand Junction at 685 West Gunnison Ave, Suite 110, or call our office to schedule your free estimate.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why choose refinishing over replacement?

Refinishing saves time, saves money, and delivers beautiful results! Surface refinishing doesn’t require weeks of messy construction. In just 2-3 days, your kitchen and bathrooms will be beautiful again! Not only is surface refinishing fast, but you’ll save 50-75% over the cost of messy replacement. Our customers save thousands of dollars! We give you a high-end look without the high-end cost. We refinish your countertops, tubs, showers and tile in place making them look and feel like new!

Why choose Miracle Method?

Refinishing performed with the right materials and using the right procedures produces incredibly beautiful results! But not all refinishing is the same. No other refinisher delivers the quality work or level of service consistently offered by Miracle Method.

Miracle Method was founded in 1979 and we have proven our track record of superior performance and customer service with over 1.1 million satisfied customers. The combination of diligent preparation, our proprietary MM-4 bonding agent, advanced coatings and final detailing sets Miracle Method apart from all other refinishers.

What can Miracle Method refinish?

How long will the new finish last?

With proper care and maintenance, Miracle Method refinishing can extend the useful life of your fixtures for up to 10-15 years or more. Our MM-4 bonding agent creates a chemical bond between old and new surfaces, assuring you long life for your refinished tub, tile and countertops.

Does Miracle Method offer a warranty?

Yes! On residential work we offer a five-year warranty for bathtubs, wall tile and fiberglass units. This warranty covers workmanship, peeling or other failure of adhesion of the new coating. On our countertop refinishing we offer a five-year limited warranty against adhesion failure.

Commercial work comes with a 1-year warranty.

For further warranty details, contact your local Miracle Method franchise: (970) 316-4704

What will the refinished surface look like?

