Midlands Village land leased manufactured home community is conveniently located, allowing access to shopping and the vast outdoor opportunities that Western Colorado has to offer. Midlands Village offers a clubhouse, walking trails, mature landscaping, community gardens and on site management.

What amenities are available at Midlands Village?

Resident Community Center acts as party, meeting, and activity room and houses the community offices. The center features a great room with a fireplace, large windows and french doors which open to our lovely rose gardens.

RV Storage Facility helps keep the community clear of large boats, RV’s and utility trailers. Residents are limited to two vehicles per site, but may store additional vehicles securely in the storage facility.

Pedestrian Walkway is well lit and winds its way through the green belt at the center of the community.

Home Sites are large enough to accept most homes (Single or Multi-section) underground sprinkler

What do residents say about Midlands Village?

What hours are you open?

Our office hours are: Monday – Saturday , 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

