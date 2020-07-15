Address: 3071 US-50, Grand Junction, CO 81503

Phone Number: (970) 241-6846

Website: https://www.mesacounty.us/swm

MCSWM (MCSWM)

About Us

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Mesa County Solid Waste Management responding to COVID-19?

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to unfold, the health and safety of our employees, our customers, and the community we serve is our highest priority.

The Mesa County Landfill is OPEN to the public during the PROTECT-OUR-NEIGHBORS phase of re-opening Colorado; however, residents are encouraged to utilize their commercial waste hauler and only visit the landfill when absolutely necessary.

The Hazardous Waste Collection Facility and the Organic Materials Composting Facility are OPEN with reduced hours. Both Facilities are open Thursday-Saturday, 8AM-4:15PM.

The Mesa County Solid Waste Management team is actively following the advice of our public health officials and industry experts. We will respond to escalated situations as needed.

We wish you good health and safety as we all work through this together.

To limit overtime costs, ALL customers must be unloaded/loaded by our closing time.

What are accepted materials for composting?

What are accepted materials for composting?

Leaves

Grass Clippings

Tree Limbs (<6′ in length & <24″ in diameter)

Hay and/or Straw

Cull Fruit

Stall Bedding & Manure

Other materials will be considered for use on a case by case basis. Residents and businesses are encouraged to discuss specific waste streams with Mesa County. Please also see the list of non-acceptable materials for drop-off. Select materials must be free of any and all contamination including plastic bags and garbage. Off specification, contaminated materials or mixed loads are directed to the landfill where normal tipping fees are assessed.

Can I buy compost from the facility?

Can I buy compost from the facility?

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, the Compost Facility is open with reduced hours. The Facility is open Thursday-Saturday, 8 AM - 4:15 PM.

1 or more cubic yards of compost or mulch can be made at the Composting Facility on Thursday-Saturday. NO BAGGED COMPOST SALES.

BAGGED COMPOST IS AVAILABLE FROM THESE LOCAL RETAILERS:

Chelsea’s Nursery, Bookcliff Gardens, Valley Grown Nursery, Mt. Garfield Greenhouse, Orchard Mesa True Value, Peach Tree True Value, Fruita True Value, the Fruita Co-Op, and the Palisade Co-Op. Many of these businesses offer drive-thru and curbside sales.

How can I dispose of electronics?

As of July 1, 2013, electronic waste is banned from all Colorado landfills. Electronics contain mercury, lead, cadmium and hexavalent chromium which are hazardous to people and the environment when not properly recycled. In addition to hazardous materials, electronics contain large amounts of glass, metal and plastic that can be recycled. The Hazardous Waste Collection Facility will accept electronics from residents and businesses of Mesa County for a fee of $.45 per pound. Businesses are by appointment only.

What are my options for Recycling in Mesa County?

There are many resources available to help you Recycle. Check out our list of Local Recycling Opportunities through the link below!